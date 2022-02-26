No. 11 Providence wins first Big East regular-season title

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A.J. Reeves made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help No. 11 Providence win its first Big East regular-season championship with a 72-51 victory over Creighton 72-51 on Saturday night. Nate Watson and Al Durham each added 12 points, and Justin Minaya had 11 rebounds for Providence (24-3, 14-2). Ryan Kalkbrenner paced the Bluejays (19-9, 11-6) with 13 points, and Alex O’Connell added 12 points. Creighton shot 23% in the second half.