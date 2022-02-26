LaRavia, Walton lead Wake Forest to 99-77 rout of Louisville

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 23 points, Dallas Walton scored 22 and all five Wake Forest starters reached double figures in a 99-77 victory over Louisville on Saturday night. Wake Forest rolled through the second half, turning an eight-point halftime lead into a 95-64 advantage after LaRavia scored with 3:40 remaining. At that point, Wake Forest had made 72% of its shots in the second half. Soon after that the Demon Deacons emptied the bench. Sydney Curry led Louisville with 28 points. He made 13 of 18 shots and had seven rebounds off the bench.