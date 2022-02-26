Jimenez overcomes errant drives in 67 at Cologuard Classic

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez overcame errant drives on the final two holes to shoot a 5-under 67 on Saturday and take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Cologuard Classic. Jimenez shared the first-round lead with Jeff Sluman after a 66 and had a three-shot lead as he headed to the 17th tee. The 58-year-old Spaniard managed to save par after hitting into the water on the par-5 hole, but closed with a bogey after nearly hitting into the water on the par-4 18th. He was 11 under. Sluman shot 69 to reach 9 under in his bid to win on the senior circuit for the first time since 2014. Jerry Kelly also was two shots back after a 67.