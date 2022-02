FORT MEYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kierstan Bell and Tishara Morehouse combined to score 44 points to spark No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast to a 78-55 win over Jacksonville to close out the regular season with 26 wins in 28 games. Bell, in her second game back after missing nine games with an injury, and Morehouse combined to score 43 points Thursday in a 69-61 win at Liberty.