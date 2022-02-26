Eriksen returns to playing, Brentford loses 2-0 to Newcastle

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle climbed four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and moved above Brentford by winning their encounter 2-0 on a day when Christian Eriksen made his long-awaited return to action after a cardiac arrest. Newcastle gained a man advantage when Josh Dasilva sent off for a reckless challenge on Matt Target in the 11th minute. Joelinton then headed in Ryan Fraser’s cross and Joe Willock completed swift counterattack. Eriksen came on to make his Brentford debut in the second half, 259 days after collapsing while playing for Denmark at the European Championship.