Dominguez scores twice as Austin routs Cincinnati in opener

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Cecilio Dominguez scored two goals and Brad Stuver had four saves to propel Austin to a 5-0 victory over Cincinnati in a Major League Soccer opener. Dominguez scored his first goal in the second minute, assisted by Zan Kolmanic. He tacked on a goal in the 61st minute, assisted by Sebastian Driussi. Alexander Ring and Driussi both scored for Austin, which also scored on an own-goal. Alec Kann saved one of the six shots he faced for Cincinnati.