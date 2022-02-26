Cole Custer finishes strong, nabs protracted Xfinity victory

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Cole Custer persevered through four late restarts to win a protracted NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Fontana, claiming the title at his home track for the second time. Custer comfortably held off Noah Gragson and Trevor Bayne in triple overtime after the final restart. Custer earned his 10th Xfinity Series victory in his SS-Green Light Racing Ford on the same track where he earned his third in 2019. Auto Club Speedway was forced to turn on its seldom-used lights for the finish because of a 23-minute red flag stoppage in double overtime. The second race of the Xfinity season featured four cautions in the final 10 laps and overtime of a race that set the new Xfinity Fontana record with 12 total cautions.