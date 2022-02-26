Cash sends message of support after scoring in Villa win

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Matty Cash sent a message of support to a Poland teammate stranded in Ukraine after scoring the opening goal in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win at Brighton in the Premier League. The Villa right back scored with a low shot from outside the area in the 17th minute and took off his jersey to reveal a “stay strong” message to Dynamo Kiev defender Tomasz Kedziora and his family while Russia undertakes a military invasion of Ukraine. Cash was booked by the referee for the act of removing his top. Ollie Watkins then scored in the 68th for his first goal since December to wrap up Villa’s victory at Amex Stadium.