Brown, Tatum lead Celtics to revenge win over Pistons

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 113-104. The Celtics have won 11 of their last 12 games. The blemish is a 112-111 home loss to Detroit on Feb. 16. Boston was able to take advantage of Cade Cunningham’s foul trouble in this one. Cunningham led Detroit with 25 points in 27 minutes but no one else approached 20 points.