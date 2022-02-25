Spain’s Ramos-Viñolas reaches Chile Open semifinals

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain has advanced to the semifinals of the Chile Open. The second-seeded player beat Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final four of the clay-court tournament in Santiago. Ramos-Viñolas will face another Argentinian in the next round, Sebastián Báez, who earlier won 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro. The other semifinal will feature Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo against Spain’s Pedro Martinez. Tabilo, who eliminated top-seeded Cristian Garin, continued his winning streak with a 6-1, 6-4 victory against sixth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. Spain’s Martinez overcame Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-2.