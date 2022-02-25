Grosejean, Penske and Indy 500 top IndyCar’s fan survey

By JENNA FRYER

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — An IndyCar fan survey found that Romain Grosjean is the series’ most popular driver, Team Penske is the favorite team and the Indianapolis 500 is the best race on the schedule. IndyCar says it received more than 53,000 responses to its Global Fan Survey. It was conducted by Motorsport Network over a 21-day span in January. The survey gauged fan opinion on everything from the on-track product, the venues and how IndyCar can reach a larger audience. The survey was conducted in 11 languages and 147 countries and the results were then analyzed by Nielsen Sports.