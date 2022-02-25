Antonio Conte insists he is ‘committed’ to Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has insisted he is “committed” to the club despite questioning his future there after a surprise midweek loss at relegation-threatened Burnley. Conte says he has spoken to chairman Daniel Levy and Tottenham is pleased with his performance even after losing four of their last five games in the English Premier League. Conte says, “He shows me great consideration every day and for this reason I am committed for this club much more.” Eighth-placed Tottenham visits Leeds on Saturday.