Ace propels Jimenez into share of Cologuard Classic lead

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez had a hole-in-one during a 6-under 66 in breezy conditions to match Jeff Sluman for the first-round lead at the Cologuard Classic. Jimenez won the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii and kick-started his round at Tucson National by acing the 193-yard par-3 seventh hole. The 58-year-old Spaniard overcame a bogey on the par-5 eighth with three birdies on the back nine to match Sluman. The 64-year-old Sluman opened with a birdie on the par-4 first hole and added three more to turn in 4-under 32. He added consecutive birdies at Nos. 13-14 for his best PGA Tour Champions round since a 66 in the 2018 Regions Tradition.