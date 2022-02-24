Russell scores 37, leads T-wolves past Grizzlies 119-114

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Memphis Grizzlies 119-114. Russell hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:23 left. He also broke ties with a 3-pointer with 6:23 remaining and a pair of free throws at the 2-minute mark. Ja Morant’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5 seconds remaining fell well short for the Grizzlies. Morant had 20 points on 7-for-25 shooting and played at less than full strength after hurting his leg in the third quarter.