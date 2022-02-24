Osborne, Thomas lead UCLA past No. 12 Arizona women 64-46

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Charisma Osborne and IImar’I Thomas had double-doubles and UCLA handed No. 12 Arizona its second straight loss, 64-46. Osborne had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Thomas scored 16 with 11 boards. Osborne also had three assists to reach 200 for her career. Shaina Pellington led the Wildcats with 14 points and Bendu Yeaney scored 10 in the worst offensive game for the team this season. Arizona, in scoring a season low, shot just 28% (16 of 57) — its worst effort of the season. The Wildcats hit only 4 of 16 shots from 3-point range, and were outrebounded by a season-high 22 boards, 48-26.