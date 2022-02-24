Marshall granted restraining order in C-USA arbitration bid

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge has granted Marshall a temporary restraining order against Conference USA after the league filed a request for arbitration in the school’s bid to expedite an early move to the Sun Belt. The order prohibits Conference USA from proceeding with arbitration. A judge set another hearing for March 16. Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi accepted invitations to the Sun Belt during the fall. Each announced earlier this month they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30 to join their new conference. C-USA has said the three schools are contractually obligated to stay put for another year.