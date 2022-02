HOUSTON (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 16 points and Amorie Archibald scored 14 to lead Louisiana Tech to an 83-79 victory over Rice. David Green and Cobe Williams added 12 points each for the Bulldogs (20-7, 11-4 Conference USA). Carl Pierre had 20 points to lead the Owls (14-13, 6-9), who have lost four straight.