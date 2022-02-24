Hillmon scores 28, No. 6 Michigan beats Michigan State 62-51

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 28 points and eight rebounds in her final home game, lifting No. 6 Michigan to a 62-51 win over Michigan State on Thursday. The Wolverines pulled away with a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter. Michigan can clinch its first outright Big Ten title in women’s basketball if closes the regular season with a win at No. 21 Iowa. The Wolverines earned a share of the conference championship by beating the Spartans. The Spartans led by nine points early in the game, but could not pull off a second straight upset against their rivals.