Brazilian soccer team players injured by explosion on bus

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Bahia says at least three players were injured by a homemade explosive on the team’s bus after the device detonated inside the bus on the way to a match. Bahia said on Twitter that goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes is in a hospital due to shattered glass in his face. The club also confirmed left-back Matheus Bahia and forward Marcelo Cirino are hurt. Bahia posted pictures of bus seats covered in blood and another showing a large hole in one of the windows. Bahia later won its match 2-0 over Sampaio Correia for the Copa do Nordeste, a regional championship in Brazil’s northeast.