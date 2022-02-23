McKennie out 2 months with 2 broken bones in left foot

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Weston McKennie has two broken bones in his left foot and will miss the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers next month. McKennie was hurt playing for Juventus in a Champions League match at Spain’s Villarreal on Tuesday night. Pervis Estupiñán made a two-leg, sweeping sliding tackle in the 80th minute, and McKennie fell to the field in pain. Juventus says an exam revealed a compound fracture of the second and third metatarsal bones. The club projected his recovery time at about eight weeks.