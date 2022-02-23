AP Was There: Jordan retires from the NBA after 3 titles

By JIM LITKE

AP Sports Writer

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Michael Jordan stunned the NBA in 1993 by announcing his retirement. Jordan says he has lost the desire to play basketball months after his father was murdered. Jordan also had dealt with months of reports over excessive gambling. Jordan says he thought about retiring after leading the Chicago Bulls to a third straight title earlier in the year. Jordan announces he will play baseball in the Chicago White Sox organization. But Jordan also leaves the door open to a future return.