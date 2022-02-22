Rodgers offers thanks on social media amid uncertain future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has issued an Instagram post thanking current and former teammates amid speculation about the reigning MVP’s future. Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The four-time MVP hadn’t ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade.