Medvedev beats Paire, moves into second round in Acapulco

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ
AP Sports Writer

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has beaten Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round at the Mexican Open. The 26-year-old Russian can replace Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the men’s tennis rankings if he wins the title here. Medvedev, who won the 2021 U.S. Open and was a runner-up last month at the Australian Open, is playing in Mexico for the first time. He’ll play either Alex Hernandez or Pablo Andujar in the next round.

