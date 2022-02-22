Landry tells Browns he wants to stay, but “ball” with team

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, slowed by injuries last season, has told the team he’d like to continue chasing a championship with Cleveland but is ready to move on if necessary. In a series of Twitter posts, Landry, who is entering his final year under contract, addressed his uncertain future. Because he’s scheduled to make $15.1 million next season the Browns may ask Landry to restructure his contract. The sides are expected to meet at next week’s NFL combine in Indianapolis.