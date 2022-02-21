Smashing debut: NC St freshman hits 5 HRs in opening series

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

North Carolina State freshman Tommy White turned in the top offensive performance of college baseball’s opening weekend with five home runs in three games against Evansville. White went deep three times Friday, hit a grand slam Saturday and homered again Sunday. White was 9 for 14 with seven runs scored and 12 RBIs for the weekend. Texas remained No. 1 in the polls after outscoring Rice 36-3 in a three-game sweep. Long Beach State took two of three from defending national champion Mississippi State. Bryant pulled the biggest upset by taking three games from East Carolina.