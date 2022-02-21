Pelé extends hospital stay due to infection

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé has extended a scheduled stay in a Sao Paulo hospital due to a urinary infection. Hospital Albert Einstein says in a statement on Monday that 81-year-old Pelé came in on Feb. 13 to continue treatment for his colon cancer, and days later doctors found the infection. The hospital says his clinical condition is stable, and his release should take place in the next few days. Pelé has had chemotherapy to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August.