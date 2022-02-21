Celta Vigo held by last-placed Levante in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo has been held by last-placed Levante to 1-1 at home in the Spanish league and missed a chance to move close to the Champions League qualification places. Franco Cervi put the hosts ahead in the 67th minute but Levante equalized through Roger Martí in the 82nd. Levante was coming off a stunning win at defending champion Atlético Madrid. It stayed nine points from safety. It has only two wins from 25 league matches. Celta moved to ninth place.