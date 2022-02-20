Skip to Content
Williams leads No. 10 UConn to 90-49 rout of Georgetown

By JOHN ALTAVILLA
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 19  points to lead No. 10 UConn to a 90-49 rout of Georgetown.  Azzi Fudd scored all 12 of her points in the first half and Nika Muhl added 11 for the Huskies (19-5, 13-1 Big East), who won their fourth straight since having the program’s almost nine-year conference winning streak snapped by Villanova.  Mary Clougherty had 15 points to lead Georgetown (7-17, 2-14), which has their last 31 meetings with the Huskies.  UConn closed the first half on a 19-2 run and led 45-19 at intermission after forcing 19 first-half turnovers from Georgetown, including 16 steals.

