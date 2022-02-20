Sheldon scores 19, No. 18 Ohio State women top Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting and No. 18 Ohio State cruised to a 59-42 win over Wisconsin. Ohio State was 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter with five of its 11 turnovers to finish with its second-lowest offensive output of the season. However, the Buckeyes held the Badgers to their lowest output and worst shooting game (30%). Krystyna Ellew and Julie Pospisilova scored 11 points each for Wisconsin and Katie Nelson had 10. Nelson played all 40 minutes for the third-straight game and eighth time this season.