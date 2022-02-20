Fiala has 2 goals, assist as Wild beat Oilers 7-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist as the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 7-3. Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Duhaime, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Connor Dewar also scored to help the Wild snap a two-game losing skid. Kaapo Kahkonen had 30 saves. Evander Kane, Tyler Benson and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who ended a five-game winning streak with their first loss under new coach Jay Woodcroft. Mike Smith gave up four goals on seven shots before he was pulled with 6:22 left in the first period. Mikko Koskinen replaced him and stopped 12 of the 15 shots he faced.