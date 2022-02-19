Water squirt costs Stars captain Benn $5K in NHL fine

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 by the NHL for unsportsmanlike conduct after squirting water from the bench toward an opponent. The fine was announced Saturday, a day after Benn squirted water into the face of Blackhawks wing MacKenzie Entwistle as he skated past the Dallas bench late in the third period in a game at Chicago the Stars won 1-0 in a shootout. That came right after Entwistle had been checked hard into the boards near the Stars bench. The $5,000 is the maximum allowed under hockey’s collective bargaining agreement, and goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.