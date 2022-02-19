Syracuse rolls past Boston College 76-56

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider scored 18 points each, Jimmy Boeheim added a double-double and Syracuse cruised by Boston College 76-56. Jimmy Boeheim scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and Joseph Girard III had four 3-pointers and 16 points for Syracuse, which has won five of its last six games. James Karnik had 11 rebounds and 11 points to lead the Eagles, who have lost five in a row. DeMarr Langford scored 10 points but didn’t play in the second half. Quinten Post, who missed the previous last two games because of COVID protocols, also scored 10 points.