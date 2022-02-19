Shiffrin, US 4th in mixed team Olympic event; Austria wins

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin and the American mixed ski team missed out on a medal by 0.42 seconds after losing in the bronze matchup against Norway in the final Alpine ski event of the Beijing Olympics. The top-ranked Austrians won gold in the Winter Games’ second iteration of the mixed team parallel event. They held off Germany in the final. The U.S. primarily used Shiffrin on the slower of the parallel courses and she lost three of her four heats. Teammate River Radamus delivered the win the U.S. needed in the last heat to force a 2-2 tie but he wasn’t fast enough to tilt the tiebreaker to the Americans’ favor.