Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go with five assists in a career-high 47 games so far.