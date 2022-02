OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — David Pastrnak scored on a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from from Taylor Hall at 2:42 of overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2. Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo also scored to help the Bruins snap a two-game losing streak. Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves. Tim Stutzle and Nick Holden had goals for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg finished with 30 saves.