No. 22 Iowa quells No. 5 Indiana’s rally, wins 96-91

By EVAN GERIKE

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 22 points, Caitlin Clark added 16 of her 18 points in the second half and No. 5 Indiana’s fourth quarter rally fell short in a 96-91 loss to No. 22 Iowa. Indiana (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) scored a program-record 42 points in the fourth quarter to close a 22-point deficit, but missed its last three shots. Iowa (17-7, 11-4) had 25 points in the quarter and made nine of 14 free throws to close the game. The teams combined to miss 11 of their first 12 shots. Iowa then made nine of its next 11, jumping out to a 23-8 lead. Iowa never trailed and led by as much as 24. The Hawkeyes were up 22 heading into the final quarter before Indiana rallied. Aleksa Gulbe scored 22 points to lead Indiana. Grace Berger scored 21 and Ali Patberg scored 18.