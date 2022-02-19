No. 25 FGCU women cruise past North Florida 63-52

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast to a 63-52 win over North Florida. Kendall Spray added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Kaela Webb had 11 for the Eagles. FGCU and Liberty are tied at the top of the A-Sun East Division standings heading into a Thursday showdown at Liberty. The Eagles won the first meeting with the Flames 73-69. Emma Broermann scored 14 to lead the Osprey, who have lost 10 straight in the series.