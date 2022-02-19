Mane’s acrobatics and Salah’s 150th goal rescue Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sadio Mane scored a brilliant overhead kick and Mohamed Salah added his 150th goal for the team as Liverpool came from behind to beat Norwich 3-1 and keep the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Luis Diaz grabbed the third for Liverpool for his first since joining from Porto to complete the comeback at Anfield. Norwich is in the relegation zone and threatened a big upset when Milot Rashica’s deflected strike in the 48th left a heavily rotated Liverpool trailing. Liverpool started Saturday nine points behind City and has a game in hand.