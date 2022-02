OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Matt Johnson II had a career-high 25 points as Northern Colorado slipped past Weber State 83-79 in overtime. Johnson’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining sent the game to OT tied at 65. Dru Kuxhausen added 21 points for the Bears (15-12, 10-5 Big Sky Conference). Koby McEwen had 29 points and seven rebounds to pace the Wildcats (19-9, 12-5).