EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Sam Houston beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 67-61. Demarkus Lampley had 10 points and six rebounds for the Bearkats (17-11, 12-3 Western Athletic Conference). Justin Johnson had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the Vaqueros (7-20, 2-13), who have lost five straight.