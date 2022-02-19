Epic Olympic battle highlights biathlon at Beijing Games

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The Frenchman fared better in the first week. The Norwegian nailed it in the second. The biathlon competition at this year’s Olympics produced an epic battle between two of the sport’s best. Quentin Fillon Maillet came close to becoming the first man to win six medals at a single Winter Olympics. He won five and finished fourth in a sixth race for two gold and three silver. Johannes Thingnes Boe also won five medals. And so did Norwegian teammate Marte Olsbu Roeiseland in the women’s races. Together they helped Norway win a record six gold medals.