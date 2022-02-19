AP Exclusive: US skaters file appeal to get Olympic medals

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals are being withheld have filed an appeal to have them awarded before the end of the Beijing Games, with a decision expected as soon as Saturday night. The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed that it was hearing the case Saturday evening in Beijing and expected a rapid decision. In a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, attorneys said they sought a ruling before Sunday’s closing ceremony.