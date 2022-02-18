De Minaur denies link to Spain probe of fake vaccine passes

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur has denied wrongdoing after being linked to a Spanish police investigation of people suspected of paying for false COVID-19 vaccination certificates. De Minaur says he has “a completely valid, accurate and true vaccination record.” Spanish media reported that De Minaur is among 2,200 people that the National Police say are under investigation for having paid a criminal ring for forged certificates. Police have arrested 11 people suspected of running the criminal operation. De Minaur says he is not under investigation “in any way.”