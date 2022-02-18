Sustaining women’s hockey growth still post-Olympics issue

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Another Olympic women’s hockey tournament is over and very little appears to have changed. Canada and the United States met in the final for the sixth time in seven Olympics and there remain concerns about how to grow the sport globally. U.S. captain Kendall Coyne Schofield was emotional in placing an emphasis on increasing the visibility for women’s hockey. There appears to be little sign of a thaw in the split between the Premier Hockey Federation and U.S. and Canadian players who make up the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association. The players all but shut the door on playing in the PHF.