Gu’s global coming-out party ends with 3rd Olympic medal

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu turned the Beijing Olympics into her own personal playground. In the city. In the mountains. Spinning, flipping and flying at three different venues. The American-born Gu came into these games hoping to win three gold medals in freestyle skiing while representing China, where her mother was born. She didn’t, but she did come away with two golds and one silver. That makes her the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at the same Olympics. The 18-year-old Gu capped her global coming out party Friday by winning the gold medal in women’s halfpipe.