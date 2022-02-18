All-Star host Cavaliers getting chance to strut their stuff

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NBA All-Star Game’s hosts aren’t just welcoming guests or showing off their renovated home arena this weekend. Surprisingly, some Cavaliers made the roster. After an unexpected rise in the standings, the Cavs will be represented in Sunday’s game by a pair of first-time All-Stars: guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen. It’s the first time Cleveland has had two All-Star selections since 2018, when LeBron James and Kevin Love played in Los Angeles. James was named MVP — and the Cavs made their fourth straight trip to the Finals. Cleveland is one of the surprise teams this season and reached the break fourth in the Eastern Conference,