AKRON, Ohio — Keshawn Williams had 15 points to lead five Northern Illinois players in double figures as the Huskies narrowly beat Akron 66-63. Kaleb Thornton added 12 points for the Huskies on Thursday night. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu chipped in 11, Trendon Hankerson scored 10 and Zool Kueth had 10. Ali Ali led the Zips with 20 points.