Spray sparks No. 25 FGCU women past Kennesaw State 64-48

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kendall Spray scored 15 points to lead No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast to a 64-48 victory over Kennesaw State. Spray sank two of her three 3-pointers and scored eight as the Eagles grabbed an 18-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back. A layup by Julia Rodriguez and a free throw by Alexis Poole pulled the Owls (9-15, 5-8) within 51-45 with 3:59 remaining in the game. Emma List answered with a 3-pointer and the Eagles closed the game on a 13-3 run to preserve the win. Seneca Hackley finished with 14 points for FGCU (23-2, 12-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).