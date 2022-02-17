Scheffler, Spieth tied for early lead at tough Riviera

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of the best players in the world at the Genesis Invitational lived up to their reputations. So did Riviera. Even in ideal conditions, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler were happy with rounds of 66. That gave them the early lead by one shot over a group that included Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson. Spieth made seven birdies and was slowed only slightly by a pair of bogeys. Scheffler is coming off a win last week in the Phoenix Open. His highlight was a tap-in eagle on the first hole that got him going.