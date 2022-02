Penn State beats Minnesota 67-46 in 2nd meeting in 5 days

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 20 points, John Harrar had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Penn State beat Minnesota 67-46 in the second meeting in five days. It was Penn State’s largest win over Minnesota in program history. Myles Dread added 12 points for Penn State. Pickett reached 20 points for the third time this season, and first since Jan. 8 against Purdue, and Harrar recorded his eighth double-double. Jamison Battle scored 16 points, reaching 1,000 in his career, for Minnesota.